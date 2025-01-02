KT Rama Rao dismisses Formula-E Case as hollow, urges BC reservations in local polls

HYDERABAD: Terming the case filed against him in Formula-E Race issue as “hollow”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he had confidence in the judiciary.
Rama Rao was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on January 7 in connection with the E-Prix case.
During an informal chat with reporters here, Rama Rao said that he was waiting for the judgement of the high court on his quash petition.
Claiming that the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was “a bundle of mistakes”, the BRS leader alleged that several irrelevant items were included in the case at the behest of the state government. Alleging that the government wanted to use the case to gain political mileage, Rama Rao said that he had faith in the judiciary.
He alleged that the state government tried to send him to jail on six occasions.
Rama Rao said that a case should also be registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Formula E Race issue as he cancelled the race, leading to the state exchequer suffering a huge loss. The former minister alleged that the cancellation of Formula E Race was not discussed in the state Cabinet.
Meanwhile, a large number of party cadre and leaders extended New Year greetings to Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.
The legislator from Sircilla called upon the party cadre to work tirelessly to ensure that the BRS is voted back to power.
Referring to the alleged forced evictions, land grabbing incidents and failures of the state government, Rama Rao said that the one-year rule of Congress was a failure marked by inefficiency and corruption. He alleged that the government was trying to betray the farmers, while planning to extend the Rythu Bhrosa benefits to a limited number of farmers.
The BRS leader wondered why the government was seeking self declaration from farmers for extending the Rythu Bharosa benefits.
He said that in the next one year, the BRS would conduct membership drive and launch extensive outreach initiatives, including a massive public meeting, marking the party’s foundation day on April 27.
He also revealed plans to conduct leadership training sessions and elect new party president later this year. He, however added that K Chandrasekhar Rao will be re-elected as party president.
To a question, Rama Rao recalled that Chandrasekhar Rao announced before the Assembly elections that he would take rest if the party is defeated in the elections.
Rama Rao, meanwhile, demanded that 42 per cent reservation be provided to BCs in the upcoming local body elections.