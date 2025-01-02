KT Rama Rao dismisses Formula-E Case as hollow, urges BC reservations in local polls

HYDERABAD: Terming the case filed against him in Formula-E Race issue as “hollow”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he had confidence in the judiciary.

Rama Rao was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on January 7 in connection with the E-Prix case.

During an informal chat with reporters here, Rama Rao said that he was waiting for the judgement of the high court on his quash petition.

Claiming that the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was “a bundle of mistakes”, the BRS leader alleged that several irrelevant items were included in the case at the behest of the state government. Alleging that the government wanted to use the case to gain political mileage, Rama Rao said that he had faith in the judiciary.

He alleged that the state government tried to send him to jail on six occasions.

Rama Rao said that a case should also be registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Formula E Race issue as he cancelled the race, leading to the state exchequer suffering a huge loss. The former minister alleged that the cancellation of Formula E Race was not discussed in the state Cabinet.