Telangana college students protest against hostel staff secretly recording videos

A complaint has been registered and the fingerprint team collected the samples of the staff who the students found suspicious. Fingerprints of over five of the staff who were working in the mess were collected and the police also took them into custody. The staff who were working in the mess are from other states.

ACP said “I have seen that those people’s accommodation was provided adjacent to the bathrooms. So, they have access to go to bathrooms nearby after completing their work in the hostel. So, we have taken them into custody. We have collected their fingerprints and sent them to the fingerprint bureau. The bureau will verify the matches”.

“We have seized 11 phones from those five suspects. Our police personnel verified all, but no obscene videos were found there”, ACP said.

ACP Srinivas Reddy said that the police received the information at 11 pm on Wednesday about this information. “When we visited here, we found management’s negligence. The management has not arranged any grills to ventilators at bathrooms. That led to the whole problem. When we asked the principal, the principal said that no one brought this issue to management's notice."

He said, “If we find any negligence of principal or warden, in this case, we will initiate criminal action against them also”.

The police said that there are rumours in social media that there are 150 and 300 nude videos but when we checked mobile phones, the police did not find any videos.