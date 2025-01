HYDERABAD: To ensure the well-being of students, the Telangana government has directed Women All India Service (AIS) officers to undertake regular inspections at residential schools for girls and interact with students to assess the quality of facilities and services. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

The memo said the visits should include a mandatory night stay at the institutions to allow officers to engage directly with students and staff, assess the facilities, and identify any gaps in the functioning of the schools. A comprehensive review of the academic, infrastructural and welfare aspects of the schools is to be conducted during each visit, it added. Officers must submit a detailed report to the department concerned within seven days of their visit.

Additionally, the state government has entrusted the responsibility of overseeing residential schools, gurukuls, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, government schools and hostels to Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) in their respective districts.