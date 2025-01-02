Telangana sees record 5K drunken driving cases on New year eve

HYDERABAD: With 5,278 cases registered during the intervening night of December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025, Telangana recorded the highest number of drunken driving cases in its history. Legal actions will be taken against those involved in these violations.

This year saw a 17.65% increase in cases compared to the previous year, with 4,486 drunken driving cases registered on New Year’s Eve 2024. Among the total cases this year, the highest number was reported in the Hyderabad commissionerate, where 1,425 cases were registered, reflecting a 13% increase from last year, followed by Cyberabad commissionerate with 840, Rachakonda commissionerate with 518 and Warangal with 408.

Not only urban centres, the Kumurambheem Asifabad district reported a 305% increase in drunken driving cases. On New Year’s Eve 2024, the district registered 18 cases, but this number surged to 73 in 2025. Similarly, the Siddipet commissionerate saw a 212% rise, with 50 cases in 2024 and 156 cases this year.

Within the Hyderabad commissionerate, of the 1,145 persons caught, five had alcohol levels exceeding 500 mg/100 ml of blood, and eight had readings between 400 mg and 500 mg per 100 ml. The majority of offenders, 407 in total, were aged between 31 and 40 years.

Drop in drunken driving cases in Cyberabad

Out of the 1,415 vehicles checked in Hyderabad, 1,234 were two-wheelers, 42 were three-wheelers and 135 were four-wheelers, while the remaining four were other types of vehicles. Malakpet traffic police station reported the highest number of cases with 96 offenders, followed by 91 cases in Santhosh Nagar and 90 in SR Nagar.

In the Cyberabad commissionerate, 840 vehicles were checked, with 685 being two-wheelers, 18 three-wheelers, 131 four-wheelers and five heavy vehicles. A total of 366 persons had alcohol readings exceeding 100 mg/100 ml, while 24 had readings above 300 mg/100 ml, and four individuals had more than 500 mg/100 ml of alcohol in their blood.