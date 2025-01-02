Tiger which killed three persons tranquilised

ADILABAD: A male tiger which was migrating between the Kagaznagar forest division in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, Telangana, and Chandrapur district in Maharashtra has been tranquilised by the forest officials from Chandrapur and relocated to a zoo. The tiger had killed three people one in Kagaznagar and two in Chandrapur district.

The operation was led by a team under the supervision of Prakash Jhade, the newly appointed in-charge Forest Range Officer at Virur Station.

The Maharashtra forest department mobilised a team led by Deputy Conservator Swetha Boddu, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Pavan Kumar Jong, and Virur Range Forest Officer Prakash Jhade. The operation was conducted along the Dhaba forest area at the border between Kumurambheem Asifabad in Telangana and Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

The tiger’s capture has brought relief to villagers on both sides of the border, who had been living in fear.

Forest officials from Kumurambheem Asifabad stated that they have not received any official confirmation regarding the tranquilisation of the tiger, as the matter pertains to Maharashtra state.