Aleti Maheshwar Reddy alleges land scams worth crores by Revanth Reddy govt

HYDERABAD: Alleging that scams worth several thousand crores have taken place in the Congress government, BJP floor leader in the Assembly Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said that he would “expose” them soon and then see what action Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy takes against the perpetrators.

He promised to reveal the names of the ministers “involved” in these alleged scams and also provide all evidence.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office at Nampally here, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the chief minister was confined to delivering dialogues and there was no action.

He recalled that it has been a year since the Congress came to power but the government has not yet finalised the Rythu Bharosa guidelines. He said that the previous BRS government framed the guidelines and even implemented its version of the farmer incentive scheme. “The only thing the Congress did was change the name from Rythu Bandhu to Rythu Bharosa. It was a year of cheating the public and doing nothing,” Maheshwar said.

He also accused Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of making untrue statements on loan waivers. “A sub-committee had been formed saying that Rs 9,000 crore would be deposited in farmers’ bank accounts by December 28. What happened to the sub-committee’s report? The government should make the right decision on Rythu Bharosa in the Cabinet meeting on Saturday,” he said.