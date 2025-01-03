Arjuna honour for Jeevanji Deepthi after bronze at Paralympics

WARANGAL: After making waves by winning the bronze medal in the women’s 400 metres (T20 category) at the Paris Paralympics in September 2024, para-athlete Jeevanji Deepthi from Warangal district has been selected for the Arjuna Award this year.

Deepthi’s parents, Jeevanji Yadagiri and Dhana Laxmi, hail from Kalleda village in Parvathagiri mandal. Yadagiri works as a helper in a private company while Dhana Laxmi is a daily wage labourer. Despite their modest means, they continue to work in the village while supporting her passion.

Expressing joy over the recognition, Dhana Laxmi told TNIE that Deepthi’s success was the result of eight years of hard work. She credited Deepthi’s schoolteacher and college principal, Adepu Janardhan, for recognising her talent and encouraging her to pursue athletics. She also described how Kalleda residents were celebrating Deepthi’s achievement, with many visiting their home to congratulate the family after the para-athlete secured a medal in the Paralympics.

Adepu Janardhan, principal of Vanitha Achutha Pai Junior College in Kalleda, said the entire college staff felt proud of Deepthi’s hard work and determination, which earned her national recognition.

Efforts on to make Telangana sports capital of India: Surekha

Congratulating Deepthi, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said that despite facing mental health challenges, the para-athlete showcased exceptional strength and capability, which she termed “inspiring to many”. She asserted the state government would continue to support Deepthi and other athletes.

She also highlighted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s efforts to promote sports in Telangana. She mentioned that the Young India Physical Education and Sports University Bill was recently passed in the Assembly, and competitions like the CM Cup are being organised to uncover hidden talent in villages. Surekha further announced that the government would soon introduce a comprehensive sports policy to make Telangana the sports capital of India.