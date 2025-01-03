Bhu Bharati Act will come into force soon: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the Bhu Bharati Act (Record of Rights in Land) would soon come into force, providing better revenue services to farmers in the state.

The CM made this announcement while unveiling 2025 diary of Telangana Tahsildars Association and Telangana Revenue Services Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that this Act will help in resolving the ever-increasing land issues. “The enforcement of this Act will ensure that almost all the problems related to land transactions will be resolved at district level,” he added.

The CM said it is the Revenue officials’ responsibility to implement the Act effectively and efficiently.

While asking the officials to create awareness among farmers on the new Act, he promised that the government would ensure that there will be a revenue officer at the village level.

Meanwhile, Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee chairman V Lacchi Reddy urged the CM to transfer the tahsildars, who posted in different places during the elections, to their native districts.