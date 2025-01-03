Justice League: Telangana HC dismisses Spectrum Power’s appeal in insurance dispute

Spectrum Power’s appeal in insurance dispute rejected

The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected an appeal filed by Spectrum Power Generation Limited (SPGL) seeking compensation from insurers for interruption of business in a 2002 incident involving the Steam Turbine Generator (STG) at the company’s thermal power plant.

In October 2021, the trial court partially ruled in favour of Spectrum Power, awarding Rs 17.79 crore along with interest and costs. However, the trial court rejected the company’s claim for business interruption losses, stating that adequate evidence had not been provided. Aggrieved by the ruling, the company moved the high court arguing that the trial court had misinterpreted the insurance policy, particularly concerning the business interruption claim. It sought directions to the insurers, including United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance and ICICI Lombard, to compensate it for the interruption of business. The insurers defended the trial court’s ruling, maintaining that Spectrum Power had failed to substantiate its claim for business interruption losses.

Hearing the appeal, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao upheld the trial court’s judgment. The bench ruled that the trial court had thoroughly considered all relevant evidence and correctly interpreted the policy terms. Finding no merit in Spectrum Power’s appeal, the court reaffirmed the trial court’s decision to award Rs 17.79 crore while dismissing the claim for business interruption losses.