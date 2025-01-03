Justice League: Telangana HC dismisses Spectrum Power’s appeal in insurance dispute

Spectrum Power’s appeal in insurance dispute rejected
The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected an appeal filed by Spectrum Power Generation Limited (SPGL) seeking compensation from insurers for interruption of business in a 2002 incident involving the Steam Turbine Generator (STG) at the company’s thermal power plant.
In October 2021, the trial court partially ruled in favour of Spectrum Power, awarding Rs 17.79 crore along with interest and costs. However, the trial court rejected the company’s claim for business interruption losses, stating that adequate evidence had not been provided. Aggrieved by the ruling, the company moved the high court arguing that the trial court had misinterpreted the insurance policy, particularly concerning the business interruption claim. It sought directions to the insurers, including United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance and ICICI Lombard, to compensate it for the interruption of business. The insurers defended the trial court’s ruling, maintaining that Spectrum Power had failed to substantiate its claim for business interruption losses.
Hearing the appeal, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao upheld the trial court’s judgment. The bench ruled that the trial court had thoroughly considered all relevant evidence and correctly interpreted the policy terms. Finding no merit in Spectrum Power’s appeal, the court reaffirmed the trial court’s decision to award Rs 17.79 crore while dismissing the claim for business interruption losses.
Demarcation of lakes going on in earnest, says SGP
The Telangana High Court was on Thursday informed that preliminary notifications on the demarcation of Full Tank Levels and buffer zones have been issued for 2,793 out of 3,342 lakes under HMDA limits while an additional 57 final notifications, in addition to the 708 mentioned during an earlier hearing, have been issued. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao was hearing a suo motu writ petition alleging inaction by the authorities in curbing illegal constructions in the FTL and buffer zone of the Rammamma Kunta in Medak district.
During the hearing, the Special Government Pleader assured the court of rapid progress in issuing final notifications for the remaining lakes. The SGP informed that an updated status report would be filed before the next hearing. The court took note of these submissions and stressed the importance of expediting the process to protect the integrity of water bodies. The bench, underscoring the significance of safeguarding lakes and their buffer zones, listed the next hearing on February 4, 2025.
12 Lagcherla farmers file for anticipatory bail
Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed various authorities to file their counters to an appeal filed by 12 farmers and agricultural labourers seeking anticipatory bail in the Lagcherla attack case. The judge issued notices to the state government, represented by the Public Prosecutor and the Bomraspet SHO to file their counters by January 9, 2025, the next date of hearing. The petitioners, including Devidas Pawar Nayak, are accused in FIR No. 153 of 2024, dated November 11, 2024, for their alleged involvement in a violent incident during a public hearing on land acquisition in Vikarabad district. During the public hearing, a group of villagers, reportedly incited by political leaders, attacked Vikarabad Collector Pratheek Jain, Additional Collector B Linkya Naik, Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) Special Officer Venkat Reddy and other revenue officials.