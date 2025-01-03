NEET aspirants in Telangana seek AIQ resignation deadline extension

HYDERABAD: Left in a state of limbo over the NEET counselling rounds, which are yet to start in the state, NEET aspirants have written to the Health Minister, Indian Medical Association (IMA), and KNRUHS, requesting an extension of the resignation period for the All India Quota (AIQ) rounds 2 and 3 in the state.

At present, the state has only published the final merit list and opened the web options, with no clarity on the first round of state counselling. This has left aspirants in a dilemma about whether to resign from their AIQ seats. The resignation period for AIQ round 2 ended on December 30, while the state is yet to commence its first round of counselling.

In a letter addressed to various authorities, including the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the aspirants expressed their plight. They explained that students who were allotted seats in AIQ round 2 and joined colleges were uncertain about resigning from their seats, as they have no way of knowing the status of state counselling seats. This has prevented them from making informed decisions.

One of the NEET aspirants from Hyderabad told TNIE, “There has been a loss of time, money, and resources, leaving us in an agonizing situation. Those who opted for seats in AIQ have been forced to join colleges far from their hometowns, a decision imposed upon us. We are feeling helpless but are still urging the government to delay the resignation deadline for AIQ round 2 and start the first round of state counselling immediately.”

Citing examples of other states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the resignation period for AIQ round 1 was extended by three days, the aspirants argued that similar consideration should be extended to them.

They have urged the authorities to allow resignations from AIQ seats after the Telangana State Round 1 results or the Supreme Court hearing on January 8 regarding the issue of local quota.