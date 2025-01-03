Peeping Tom at CMR college in Hyderabad? Cops send 11 phones for analysis

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Thursday said that 11 phones of five persons — who are suspected to have secretly recorded videos of girl students using the bathrooms in the hostels of CMR Engineering College, Medchal — have been sent for forensic analysis after no objectionable clips were found on the devices.

The cops, acting on allegations by the students, carried out a preliminary probe to verify if any such video were on the devices. Medchal ACB B Srinivas Reddy told TNIE: “Although no obscene videos were found, we wanted to make sure that the suspects did not delete them.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the students staged a protest against the college management and hostel warden Preethi. They accused the mess staff of secretly recording their videos and peeping into bathrooms. After questioning the five suspects and examining their phones on Wednesday night, police released them. However, their fingerprints were collected for verification.

Earlier, based on a complaint, police registered a case under Sections 77 (watching or capturing images of a woman engaged in a private act) and 125 (endangering personal safety or life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A student said the management has provided accommodation to the mess staff at the back of the hostel, giving them opportunities to access the girls’ bathrooms after their work.

Srinivas Reddy said after being alerted, Medchal Inspector A Satyanarayana and other cops went to the college where students told them that they had complained about the issue to the warden, but their concerns were dismissed.