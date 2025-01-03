Rythu Bharosa conditions are cruel, says BRS MLC Kavitha

NIZAMABAD: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged that the government adopted anti-farmer policies and betraying the farming community.

She condemned the Congress government for imposing conditions for extending the Rythu Bharosa scheme benefits, calling it a grave injustice to farmers who toil to feed the nation.

Addressing a gathering of BRS cadre and leaders at Bodhan, Kavitha questioned why farmers, the backbone of the country, are forced to beg for their rightful support.

Demanding unconditional disbursement of Rythu Bharosa funds, she asked: “How many more applications should farmers submit to avail the benefits they were promised?”

She termed the conditions as “cruel and humiliating.”

Kavitha accused the Congress of failing to honour its poll assurances such as monthly financial aid for women and scooters for girls. Within a year of governance, the Congress faced massive public opposition due to its inability to deliver on key pledges, she said.

Kavitha also warned that the Congress government’s anti-farmer stance would have severe consequences in the upcoming local body elections.