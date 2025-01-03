Three-day window for Telangana farmers to apply for Rythu Bharosa

HYDERABAD: With the state government set to implement Rythu Bharosa from Makar Sankranti, the Cabinet sub-committee on the investment support scheme has decided to recommend a three-day window — January 5 to 7 — to receive applications from farmers through gram sabhas.

On Thursday, the Cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, discussed the scheme’s modalities. The sub-committee also proposed dividing each mandal into three parts for conducting gram sabhas. The state Cabinet, scheduled to meet on January 4 (Saturday), is expected to make the final decision. The government is likely to begin disbursing funds under the scheme from January 14.

Sources said the sub-committee also discussed the application format. The government is expected to seek details such as the farmer’s name, the area cultivated, crop specifics and passbook number.

While there are speculations that the scheme might exclude Income Tax payers and impose a ceiling on landholding, this claim was reportedly dismissed by the sub-committee. Instead, it recommended extending the benefits to all farmers cultivating land.

Rythu Bharosa aims to provide Rs 7,500 per acre per season as investment support to farmers. This was promised by the Congress in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections. It replaces the Rythu Bandhu scheme introduced by the previous BRS government, which offered Rs 5,000 per acre per season.