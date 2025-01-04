84th All India Industrial Exhibition inaugurated in Hyderabad, around 2,000 stalls set up

HYDERABAD: IT, Industries & Commerce Minister D Sridhar Babu launched the 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Friday.

With around 2,000 stalls, the exhibition is expected to have a footfall of 25 lakh over the next 45 days. The year’s highlights include spaces for start-ups to showcase their innovations in collaboration with T-Hub, stalls for women entrepreneurs, e-gaming stations and medical camps.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sridhar Babu emphasised that Numaish has evolved into a nationally and internationally recognised platform for promoting micro and small enterprises. He lauded the efforts of the Exhibition Society to further increase its scale.

Recalling the contributions of Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, the minister highlighted contributions of the Exhibition society in promoting women’s education. He also announced that the Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College, run by the exhibition society,will be upgraded to an engineering college from the next academic year.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar noted the significance of *Numaish* in showcasing products from small traders and enterprises across various states to the people of Telangana. He assured government support for the Exhibition Society’s educational and social initiatives.

Hike in ticket prices

This year, the entry ticket price has been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 50, citing increased maintenance costs.

B Surendar Reddy, Secretary of the Exhibition Society, announced during the event that special metro and bus services, free parking, ATM facilities, and medical dispensaries will be provided for visitor convenience.

The exhibition will run until February 15, 2025.

Timings

Mon- Fri: 4 pm to 10.30 pm

Sat-Sun: 4 pm to 11 pm