Blockchain city to come up in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that a blockchain city will be set up in the state.

He said consultations have already started with the relevant industries and experts on where and how much area will be required for inaugurating the new campus of ‘Centillion Networks and HC Robotics Private Limited’ in Madhapur. The company will provide employment to about 1800 people in the field of drone technology and robotics.

“We are making and implementing plans to make Telangana a No. 1 state in the innovation of new technologies. Steps are being taken to provide employment to the youth of Telangana in these fields by training them in collaboration with Skills University and industries. We will lay the foundation stone of the AI University planned to be built in Future City soon and we will also start a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Computing,” he said.