Congress govt failed to deliver on pre-poll promises: Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal & Mines and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on pre-election promises, particularly those made to farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Friday, he alleged that top AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had toured the state and made several promises to the people but they were not in a position to keep any one of them.

“The Congress has not brought any visible change in Telangana except change of leaders while farmers continue to be in dire straits under its rule,” he remarked.

Kishan Reddy said that the Congress announced a partial loan waiver after coming to power on December 7, but has failed to deliver fully on this promise. He accused the government of deceiving farmers by imposing unnecessary conditions for claiming Rythu Bharosa benefits.

He also alleged that the Congress government failed to provide the promised Rs 500 bonus for 10 different crops, including paddy, cotton, maize, and red gram. The BJP state president said that the government even neglected to implement Centre’s PM Fasal Bima Yojana for the benefit of thousands of farmers.

He highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s efforts to support farmers through increased MSP (minimum support price) for crops, fertilizer subsidy and streamlined procurement policies. He stated that the Central government spent Rs 26,000 crore on paddy procurement in Telangana and provided substantial subsidies on fertilizers to reduce financial burden on farmers.

Kishan Reddy announced that the BJP Kisan Morcha would launch a statewide protests in the second week of January.