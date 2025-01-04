Expedite land acquisition for Regional Ring Road, says CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to complete the land acquisition process for northern portion of the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) at the earliest.

Chairing a review meeting here on Friday, the chief minister also instructed the officials concerned to construct 12,000 km R&B roads and 17,700 km Panchayat Raj roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

While asking the officials to complete the construction of HAM roads within the next three years, Revanth announced allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of roads in rural areas.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the officials to be liberal in fixing compensation to the farmers. The District Collectors, who will act as arbitrators, should ensure that the farmers get higher compensation, he said.

The CM directed the officials to frequently interact with the farmers and explain to them the need for laying new roads. He also wanted the officials to take up construction of 11 radial roads, which will be connected to Hyderabad. These radial roads would be helpful for the industrial growth, he added.

The chief minister also made several suggestions to officials on construction of Nagapur-Vijayawada highway (NH-163G), which connects Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad and Khammam, on Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial (NH 63) and Jagtial-Karimnagar (NH-563) highways as well as the proposed roads in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

Why is Forest dept raising objections, asks Revanth

The CM, meanwhile, asked Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RM Dobriyal as to why the Forest department was raising objections for the construction of roads, which are essential for the people.

Dobriyal explained that there were some problems in the past as the officials concerned did not follow certain guidelines properly. The CM directed the officials to appoint one special officer each from the Roads & Buildings and Forest departments for better coordination.