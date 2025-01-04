Hub-and-spoke model to promote sports education in Telangana: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday asserted that the government was focusing on creating a hub-and-spoke model for sports in the state whereby sports hubs and extension centres of the sports university will be established in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

Badminton national chief coach and vice president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Pullela Gopichand, who was also present on the occasion, announced Sridhar Babu’s unanimous election as the president of BAI.

The minister told TNIE, “Sports university is the first step ahead of policy. Now is the time to introduce in educational institutions. We are developing infrastructure in government schools to match the standards of private institutions, ensuring equitable access to academic and sports facilities.”

“Efforts will be made to bring talented athletes from rural areas into the spotlight. The government is committed to fostering inclusive growth, eliminating disparities between the rich and the poor,” he added.

It may be recalled that the state government announced the establishment of Young India Sports University (YISU) on the 70-acre Gachibowli stadium, which will be upgraded as per future needs to make the state a sports hub. A bill regarding the same was tabled by Sridhar in the recently concluded Assembly session.

Sridhar Babu noted that the government is designing a comprehensive sports policy in collaboration with educationists and renowned athletes. “We aim to integrate academics and sports, shaping well-rounded composite personalities while nurturing talent. Our government’s ultimate goal is to elevate Telangana athletes to the international stage. Equal and continuous efforts from parents, players, peers and society are required,” the minister said.

On being elected BAI president, he said, “I would like to promote badminton in a big way and will take suggestions from Gopichand and other eminent players in the state.”

Gopichand asserted that the sports university will have all advanced sports requirements to create an ecosystem.

“Establishing a sports university and implementing a robust sports policy are indeed transformative steps by the government,” he told TNIE.