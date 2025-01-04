IIT-Hyderabad hosts workshop on critical minerals

HYDERABAD: IIT Hyderabad, in collaboration with Monash University, Australia, is hosting a two-day workshop under the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub (AICMRH) on January 3-4. The event focuses on advancing research and innovation in critical minerals, emphasising sustainable methodologies for exploration, extraction, and recycling.

The workshop brings together researchers, academicians, and industry leaders from India and Australia. An MoU was also signed between IIT Hyderabad and The Singareni Collieries Company Limited to promote sustainable mining research and innovation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief guest on the first day, highlighted the significance of critical minerals in sustainable development. He stated, “Critical minerals are the building blocks of green energy and sustainable development, playing a key role in achieving ambitious goals for renewable energy, battery storage, and green hydrogen. The Telangana government is committed to sustainable mining, green energy, and innovation, aiming to produce 20,000 MW of green energy by 2030 while advancing green hydrogen technology.”

Hilary McGeachy, Consul General of the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru, remarked, “Critical minerals are a key area of collaboration between Australia and India. Today’s symposium at IIT Hyderabad with Monash University involves some of the brightest minds and cutting-edge research from both countries. These initiatives foster commercial links, sustainable practices, and supply chain diversification, supporting the transition to clean energy.”