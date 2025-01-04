IMD issues yellow alert as temperatures dip in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state is again under the drape of the chill with the minimum temperatures dropping below 100C.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state minimum temperature was 7.20C in Adilabad whereas the minimum temperature was 8.40C at Patancheru.

IMD said that misty or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the morning hours and minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2-40C during the next three days.

Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Asifabad and Nirmal districts for next two days and a yellow alert has been issued for the same where temperatures are likely to remain below 100C.

In most of the other districts minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 11-15 0C.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy sky. Mist and hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 300C and 140C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Northeasterlies with wind speeds around 04-08 kmph.