Implement 42 per cent BC quota in local polls: BRS MLC Kavitha

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Friday demanded Congress government in Telangana honour its election promise to implement the Kamareddy Declaration and announce 42% reservation for BCs in local body polls.

Addressing a BC Maha Sabha at the Dharna Chowk, Indira Park to commemorate the 194th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, Kavitha stated that there was an urgent need for caste census to carry forward the ideals of Savitribai’s movement.

She accused successive governments at the national level of failing the Backward Classes (BCs). The MLC stressed the necessity of ensuring accurate representation for BCs and demanded the inclusion of the caste census as part of the national survey, the installation of a statue of Jyothiba Phule in the Assembly, and the implementation of the Kamareddy BC Declaration.

She also called for the immediate implementation of the promised 42% reservations in local body elections, as committed by the Congress government. Kavitha criticised the Congress for its failures such as rejecting the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report and suppressing the Mandal Commission report until the VP Singh government implemented it. She also pointed out the BJP’s role in destabilising Singh’s government, which made strides for BC welfare.

The MLC condemned both Congress and BJP for their failure to release the 2011 caste census report and accused the BJP of outright refusal to conduct a caste census. Kavitha challenged: “If even one of my statements is proven wrong, I will step away from politics.”

She praised regional leaders like K Chandrasekhar Rao and the late NT Rama Rao for their commitment to BC welfare.