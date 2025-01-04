Margadarsi case: HC sets deadline for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to file affidavit

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday expressed displeasure with the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for failing to file counter-affidavits in the Margadarsi Financiers case.

The court termed the delay “intolerable,” especially when the case was referred for hearing by the Supreme Court and has been postponed 13 times since hearings began in June 2024.

The court, while granting one final opportunity, directed the governments to submit their counter-affidavits within three weeks. It warned that failure to comply would require the principal secretaries of the relevant departments from both states to appear and provide explanations, either in person or online. The next hearing is scheduled for January 31, 2025.

The case centers around the allegations of Margadarshi Financiers, owned by late Ramoji Rao, violating the Depositors’ Protection Act. A joint high court ruling on December 31, 2018, dismissed a complaint filed in the Nampally court seeking action against Margadarshi.

However, ex-MP Undavalli Arunkumar and the then AP government appealed against the verdict in the Supreme Court. Margadarshi and late Ramoji Rao also approached the apex court, challenging portions of the verdict.

On April 9, 2024, the Supreme Court set aside the HC judgment and directed further proceedings to clarify facts related to the collection of deposits. It instructed the HC to hear all stakeholders, including Undavalli Arunkumar and the Andhra Pradesh government.