HYDERABAD: Instructing the Water Board to draft a comprehensive plan to address the drinking water needs of Greater Hyderabad for the next 25 years, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked them to earmark 20 tmcft — instead of the proposed 15 tmcft — from Mallannasagar project as part of Godavari Phase-II project and also lay new pipelines parallel to the existing ones from the Manjeera project.

The draft plan should keep in view the rapid expansion of Hyderabad, including the increased population, by 2050, the chief minister told a review meeting with officials of the Hyderabad Water Board (HMWSSB) at the Integrated Command Control Centre here. He also directed the Water Board officials to include a sewage management plan alongside the water supply infrastructure and suggested that they could consult external agencies if required.

This was perhaps the first review meeting chaired by a chief minister on water needs of the city since the formation of Telangana 11 years ago.

Officials apprised Revanth of the option of sourcing water from Mallannasagar or Kondapochamma Sagar for the Godavari Phase-II project. Reviewing various reports and feasibility studies, it was decided that the project will utilise Mallannasagar water. The CM told officials to earmark 20 tmcft instead of the 15 tmcft proposed earlier, to cater to the city’s growing needs.