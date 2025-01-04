Telangana govt rejected 50 per cent Prajavani applications, marked ‘ignored’ files as ‘closed’: BRS MLA Harish

HYDERABAD: The state government has rejected nearly 50 per cent of the applications received through its prestigious Prajavani programme, according to the information obtained through RTI by BRS MLA T Harish Rao.

The former minister shared the RTI information with the media on Friday. As of December 9, 2024, Prajavani received 82,955 petitions. Of these, officials categorised only 43,272 as valid grievances, rejecting nearly half of the submissions as outside the programme’s scope, Harish Rao said.

Of the 43,272 grievances accepted, officials claim to have resolved 27,215. However, reports from the ground revealed that many issues remained unresolved, with files being closed arbitrarily without real solutions. People complain that even when their grievances are ignored, the files are marked as ‘closed,’ leaving them feeling unheard and helpless, he added.

The former minister alleged that the so-called ‘Praja Palaana’ has only added to the people’s suffering, with ‘Prajavani’ turning out to be a hollow promise. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the Prajavani programme only once and that too for just 10 minutes, he pointed out.

“This has raised serious doubts about his sincerity in addressing people’s grievances. Ministers, who seem to have enough time for meetings at the Gandhi Bhavan, have failed to show up for Prajavani sessions, further reflecting their lack of commitment,” he alleged.

Harish said that Prajavani was now being run by outsourced staff. What was promised as a daily programme was now held only twice a week. Even during these limited sessions, people leave disappointed, as their petitions were often ignored or rejected outright, he said.