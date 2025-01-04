Telangana requires Rs 30K crore per month but faces Rs 4K crore shortfall: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state requires Rs 30,000 crore per month to fulfil its commitments but its current revenue is just around Rs 18,500 crore per month.

While unveiling the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association Dairy-2025 at the Secretariat, he said that due to insufficient revenue, the government was unable to resolve some issues. The government is unable meet the requirements with the present revenues, he added.

The CM said that the out of the monthly revenue of Rs 18,500, about Rs 6,500 crore goes towards payment of salaries of employees and other needs, while Rs 6,500 crore goes towards loan repayment.

The remaining Rs 5,000 crore is being used for the implementation of welfare schemes, he added.

“The minimum revenue required to meet the state’s basic needs is Rs 22,500 crore per month. But, there is a revenue shortfall of Rs 4,000 crore per month,” the CM told the TGOs.