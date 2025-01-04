Telangana requires Rs 30K crore per month but faces Rs 4K crore shortfall: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state requires Rs 30,000 crore per month to fulfil its commitments but its current revenue is just around Rs 18,500 crore per month.
While unveiling the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association Dairy-2025 at the Secretariat, he said that due to insufficient revenue, the government was unable to resolve some issues. The government is unable meet the requirements with the present revenues, he added.
The CM said that the out of the monthly revenue of Rs 18,500, about Rs 6,500 crore goes towards payment of salaries of employees and other needs, while Rs 6,500 crore goes towards loan repayment.
The remaining Rs 5,000 crore is being used for the implementation of welfare schemes, he added.
“The minimum revenue required to meet the state’s basic needs is Rs 22,500 crore per month. But, there is a revenue shortfall of Rs 4,000 crore per month,” the CM told the TGOs.
Staff suffered more in TG than in undivided AP
Stating that his government took over the reins when the state was in midst of financial difficulties, he said that everyone is aware of the fact that the government employees suffered more in separate Telangana than in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Despite the adverse conditions, the Congress government was paying salaries to government employees on the first of every month, he said.
Alleging that administration had derailed under the 10-year rule of BRS, he claimed that his government made efforts to put it back on track.
Stating that government employees play a crucial role in taking the welfare and development works to the people, Revanth asked them to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of all schemes.
Expressing his willingness to take their suggestions to improve the situation further, he said: “It would take some more time to make changes in the financial sector. The employees should play a key role in improving the state’s revenues.”
Assuring that the government would resolve all the genuine issues of employees, Revanth cautioned them against playing into the hands of some forces, which encouraging employees to resort to dharnas and agitations.
He said that though the government intends to regularise the services of contract and outsourced employees, it was unable to do so due to some legal issues.