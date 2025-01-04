Work on Kothagudem airport in six months: Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced the state government will work to establish an airport in the Ramavaram area of Kothagudem town in the district. In part, the government will arrange Singareni forest and private lands in the Rudrapur area and establish the airport within the next six months, he said.

Stating that the government would also set up all kinds of infrastructure in the Singareni-Kothagudem area, the minister said the administration would also begin the construction of an indoor stadium.

On Friday, he inaugurated the central lighting set-up at a reported cost of Rs 2 crore, constructed from Vepalagadda to Brundavanam. “No matter how many financial difficulties are faced, the Congress government is ahead in fulfilling the promises made during the elections,” Ponguleti said while addressing a gathering. He added the government would keep the constituency on the development path along with the local public representatives.

Later, the minister laid the foundation stones for a high-level bridge, estimated to cost Rs 1.70 crore, and a Rs 10 crore bypass road in Reddygudem village of Palvoncha mandal.