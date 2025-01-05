10.71 lakh Praja Palana applications verified for Indiramma housing

HYDERABAD: Amid reports of applicants for the Indiramma Housing Scheme flooding various government offices, the Telangana Housing Corporation Limited (THCL), responsible for verifying applications, has urged applicants to refrain from visiting government offices. The THCL assured that officials would visit applicants’ residences for verification.

In a statement, THCL Managing Director VP Gautham shared that 1.71 lakh out of 10.71 lakh Praja Palana applications for Indiramma house construction within GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits have been verified so far.

“The officials will personally visit the homes of all applicants within the next 15 days to verify the details,” said THCL MD.

He added that the authorities would check the nature of the housing—whether it is owned or rented—and other specifics, such as whether the applicants reside in a permanent structure. The details will be updated on the designated mobile app.

A total of 2,249 officials have been assigned to conduct the survey, supervised by GHMC deputy commissioners.