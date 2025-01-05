Actor Allu Arjun submits personal bond for bail

HYDERABAD: Actor Allu Arjun furnished personal bond for Rs 50,000 with two sureties to the II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge on Saturday.

After the court granted him regular bail on Friday in Sandhya theatre stampede case, he submitted sureties as directed. Along with him, his advocate Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun’s father-in-law Kancharla Chandrashekar Reddy came to the court.

The court ordered the accused No: 11, Allu Arjun, to appear before the Chikkadpally SHO on every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or till the filing of charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

“Petitioner shall not hamper the investigation in any manner nor shall he directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any witness to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer as needed”, the court ordered.

This court had granted bail to eight accused in this case. They are: Sandeep (A3), M. Nagaraju (A9), Gandhakam Vijay Chandu (A10), Allu Arjun (11) and his personal manager Josya Bhapla Santhosh Kumar (A12), Tatipamula Vinayu Kumar (A16), Mohd Parvez (A17) and Talla Kiran Kumar Goud alias Raju (A19)