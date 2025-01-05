Congress trying to put me behind bars: BRS working president KT Rama Rao

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that the pink party would regain its past glory, predicting a bright future under the leadership of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. He met with activists and leaders at the party office here on Saturday.

“The Congress government is trying its best to send me to jail by filing six false cases against me,” Rama Rao claimed, and urged the party activists to fight for the Congress’ unfulfilled pre-election promises.

Speaking to the media, Rama Rao criticised the Congress government, claiming it had become an ATM for Delhi leaders. He alleged a lack of coordination between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his ministers and stated: “Telangana is under chaos and in the hands of incapable leadership.”

On unresolved issues, Rama Rao noted that employees of the Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan were still seeking job regularisation. He highlighted pending initiatives like the Kalyana Laxmi scheme, incomplete implementation of the Rythu Bharosa schemes.

The Sircilla MLA also alleged that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is not being repaired despite its importance in irrigating over 1.5 crore acres. Rama Rao criticised Revanth Reddy for repeatedly claiming that the state is bankrupt, accusing him of making such statements without proper awareness or understanding.

Later, speaking to a private TV news channel, Rama Raomentioned that he has been seeking legal opinions regarding the Formula-E case. He alleged that apart from introducing a free bus service, no significant promises made in Revanth Reddy’s Assembly constituency have been implemented in the Sircilla constituency.

Dismissing the rumors on social media about a rivalry between him and his sister K Kavitha for the BRS top post, Rama Rao attributed them to a lack of awareness. He reaffirmed that K Chandrasekhar Rao would continue to lead the party.

CPM leaders meet KTR, raise concerns over 2BHK houses

Meanwhile, CPM leaders met Rama Rao to raise concerns about the distribution of double-bedroom houses for the poor. They claimed injustice in replacing 105 beneficiaries selected through a draw system with new recipients. Responding to their representation, the MLA assured them of justice and promised to address the issue.