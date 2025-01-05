Explore AP to make films, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan urges Tollywood

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emotionally appealed to the Telugu film industry elders to come to the state, explore good locations for film shooting, and set up film schools. He promised that the state government would stand by the Telugu film industry and resolve all issues it confronts.

Participating in the pre-release event of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer at Vemagiri on Saturday, he said, “We have good locations at Mummidivaram, Godavari river, Parvathipuram, Gandikota and others. Why don’t you make films at the scenic locations in AP?”

He pointed out that the entire film industry did not support the NDA alliance in the last elections. “But we never showed bias against them. I am of the view that there is no need for heroes to come to the government seeking benefits to the film industry. It is the duty of producers and directors to approach the government,” he said.

Making it clear that the NDA government is ready to talk with the film industry elders on the issues being faced by them, he promised to look into the issues with a holistic approach. “Our Telugu film industry is flourishing because of Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu, NTR, ANR, Krishna, Shoban Babu and Chiranjeevi,” he said.

“We are not interested in attributing motives and political colour to the Telugu film industry. We view it as a Telugu film industry. We never look at the industry with a partial attitude,” Pawan Kalyan said.