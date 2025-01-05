Former student caught filming girls in college washroom in Telangana, held

HYDERABAD: Days after students of CMR Engineering College alleged that hostel staff secretly recorded their videos in the washroom, a similar incident was reported at a government polytechnic college in Mahbubnagar on Saturday. Police have arrested a former student, Siddharth, for allegedly placing his mobile phone in the girls’ washroom.

Siddharth, a 2019–2022 batch student, had returned to the college to appear for backlog exams. The incident came to light when girl students discovered the mobile phone in the washroom. They immediately informed the college authorities, who seized the phone and handed it over to the police. The discovery sparked a protest on campus, with students demanding action against the accused.

The students alleged that Siddharth had accessed the girls’ washroom by placing his phone through a gap in the wall separating the girls’ washroom and the staff toilet. They also claimed this was not an isolated incident. “A few months ago, similar cases were reported, but the college management failed to take any action,” a student said.

Detailing the sequence of events, the college principal said the phone was confiscated and secured in a locker before being handed over to the police. “The phone had the student’s photo as its wallpaper and an ATM card with his name on the back.

This made it easy to identify him. After the exam, Siddharth reported his phone missing. By then, we had already informed the SHE Team and restrained him before the cops arrived,” the principal said, adding that the accused was taken to the police station.

Mahbubnagar police have registered a case against Siddharth under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 67 and 66(E) of the IT Act.