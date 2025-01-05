Government will implement all promises: Revenue Minister Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has said that the government is ready to implement all the promises made to the farmers the youth. He has announced that there would be sweet news for farmers after the state Cabinet which was held in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The minister visited Kusumanchi mandal in the Palair constituency and distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, he said welfare and development programmes were being implemented in the state. “In the second year of the Congress government, we have focused on implementing the promises we made. About 80 lakh people have applied for indiramma houses across the state,” he said.

“We have already surveyed as many as 30 lakh people through the app for allotting Indiramma houses. We will complete the construction of the remaining double bedroom houses,” the minister said and expressed the hope that all sections of the people in the state would be happy in the new year.

He launched Maha Annadana programme organised under the leadership of Lakshmi Thirupathamma’s mother Maladharu in Dharmathanda of Kusumanchi mandal. He later distributed CMRF cheques to 64 beneficiaries.