KTR lacks basic math skills: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Responding to allegations made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao about the state government’s recent tender worth Rs 1,000 crore for modifying vehicle registration and driving licenses from state code “TS” to “TG,” Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy mocked Rama Rao, claiming he lacked basic math skills.

The Bhongir MP clarified that the actual tender amount was Rs 1.3 crore, not Rs 1,000 crore as alleged. He stated that the change from TS to TG was made to reflect the sentiments of the people. “Did you learn to tweak facts from your father, or is it a habit you have developed yourself?” Kiran Kumar Reddy taunted.

The MP strongly criticised the BRS, accusing the party of using projects like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme for business interests and the Formula E race to gain commissions.

In another post, Reddy opined that Rama Rao might go behind bars in the Formula E case, suggesting he could be jailed either by the ED or the ACB.