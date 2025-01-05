Rs 12K Rythu Bharosa only for every acre of cultivable land, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Giving the green signal for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, the state Cabinet which met on Saturday decided to extend the benefit to each and every acre of cultivable land in Telangana.

Under the scheme, the government will pay Rs 6,000 per acre per season to the farmers, totalling Rs 12,000 per acre in a year.

The Cabinet also decided to implement a new scheme for landless farmers. It approved payment of Rs 12,000 for each landless farmer family under a new scheme called ‘Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa’. Similarly, the Cabinet gave its nod for issuing new ration cards.

Briefing media persons on the Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it clear that the Rythu Bharosa scheme is not applicable to non-cultivable lands such as those where mining is being done, or real estate ventures have come up. Industrial land and the land with full of hillocks and rocks or the land which have been acquired for government projects are not eligible for the scheme.

The revenue officials will collect details of all lands village wise and discuss them in Gram Sabhas. He said that due to issues and lapses in Dharani portal, during the previous government Rythu Bandhu funds were given to the owners of the land which had been converted into roads also at a few places. He asked those who were getting the benefit to come forward and give up their claim.

He said that the Cabinet decided to implement these schemes from January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day. “January 26 is a very special day. On that day, the Constitution of India, written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, came into force,” he said.