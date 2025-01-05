Study impact of Polavaram on Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered the Irrigation department to prepare a report with the help of IIT Hyderabad on the impact of the construction of Polavaram project on Telangana.

The officials have been asked to prepare a comprehensive report within a month. A special officer will be appointed to coordinate with the IIT Hyderabad team. He also ordered a comprehensive study on the possible threat to the Bhadrachalam temple due to the construction of the Polavaram project.

The officials briefed the CM that the temple town of Bhadrachalam was submerged due to flooding of 27 lakh cusecs of water in 2022.

On Saturday, the chief minister held a review meeting with officials of the Irrigation department along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Government Advisor (Irrigation) Adityanath Das.

During the meeting, irrigation officials brought to the attention of the CM about the construction of Godavari Banakacharla project by the Andhra Pradesh government.

CM asks officials to lodge protest with AP govt

The officials informed the CM that the AP government gave a PowerPoint presentation on this project recently and that it was being taken up by using flood waters without any permission.

With this, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to lodge the state government ‘s objections with the AP Chief Secretary against the project. He asked the officials to write letters to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) as well as the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, if necessary, to protect the interests of Telangana state.