Union Minister G Kishan Reddy calls for greater use of Telugu language

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed concern over the limited use of Telugu, with only 30% of communication in the state conducted in the language compared to 70% in English. Speaking at the World Telugu Federation Conference in Hyderabad, he emphasized the need to preserve Telugu through regular speaking and writing and encouraged children to read Bala Sahityam.

Reddy urged making Telugu mandatory in governance, education, and official affairs. He recommended implementing the New Education Policy to introduce Telugu as the medium of instruction at the primary level.

The minister also advocated for using Telugu in court proceedings, judgments, and movie titles.

Highlighting its digital growth, he noted the rise of Telugu articles on Wikipedia and emphasised the importance of consolidating the language in digital formats to ensure its preservation for future generations.