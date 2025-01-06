563 Group-I posts to be filled by March 31: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the recruitment process for 563 Group-I posts will be completed by March 31. Stating that the government has successfully overcome all hurdles and conspiracies to conduct the Group-I exams, he reiterated government’s commitment to empowering the youth.

On Sunday, the chief minister distributed cheques to Civil Services aspirants under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam Scheme at Praja Bhavan. Under this initiative, the government, in collaboration with Singareni Company, provides financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 20 candidates who qualified for the Civils (Mains) exam.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth reiterated the government’s objective of ensuring selection of more number of candidates from Telangana in Civil Services. He said that students from Bihar are excelling in greater numbers in the Civil Services selections. “To ensure Telangana’s aspirants achieve similar success, we are providing Rs 1 lakh financial assistance through Rajiv Civils Abhayahastam Scheme. Aspirants should see this support as encouragement from the government. Success requires hard work and commitment, and I hope everyone here will attend the interviews and get selected,” Revanth Reddy said.

He further highlighted the priority given to youth and assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to facilitate recruitment as per the job calendar. He also underlined the administration’s readiness to support Civil Services aspirants in every possible way.

Recalling the Congress government’s efforts in its first year, Revanth noted that 55,143 posts were filled across various departments and described it as an unprecedented achievement by a state in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao and others participated in the programme.