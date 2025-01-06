BJP plans to engineer defections in BRS, pave way for bypolls?

HYDERABAD: Speculations are rife in the Telangana political circles about possible by-elections to some Assembly constituencies in the state before the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The political circles are abuzz with questions as to which party is planning this, who is the mastermind behind the strategy, and the purpose of it.
Sources in the BJP, particularly from its Delhi circles, indicate that the party will turn its full attention to Telangana after Delhi Assembly elections and local body polls in Telangana.
The saffron party as part of its strategy to capture power in the state in the next Assembly elections is said to be making its moves. Its victory in eight Lok Sabha seats in the state has bolstered its confidence and now it has set its sights on wresting Telangana.
The sources stated that the Delhi BJP circles want to open doors to MLAs from the BRS in the event of party working president KT Rama Rao is arrested in connection with the Formula-E race case.
The BJP leaders plan to further strengthen the party base in the state by asking the pink party MLAs, particularly those from Hyderabad, to join their ranks and contest byelections. This, the sources said, will help the saffron party maintain momentum over the next four years.
Enhancing party’s image
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar time and again said that the BJP would welcome into its fold MLAs either from BRS or Congress only if they resign from the Assembly before switching loyalty assumes significance in this contest.
The national BJP leadership, according to the sources, has come up with this idea after the Telangana leaders failed to improve the party’s image by aggressively taking up public issues. The high command wants to implement ‘Operation Akarsh’ with the help of party in-charges and Union ministers.
According to the sources, when the saffron party approached some rival party MLAs in Greater Hyderabad limits with its proposal, the latter expressed apprehension about their political future if they lose byelections.
To allay their fears, the BJP leadership is said to have offered them either nominated posts or any other position if the party comes to power in the next elections.
According to another talk doing the rounds, once a new BJP state president is appointed, efforts are likely to be intensified to woo BRS leaders, including its MLAs, into the saffron party.
Main opposition status
A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity told TNIE that the plan is ready but the high command has put it on hold for now because of recent Assembly elections in some states and Delhi polls scheduled to be held soon. Once the Delhi elections are over, the high command will surely focus on Telangana to first secure the main opposition status and then move in for the kill, he said.
He also said that a few key leaders from Delhi may be in the forefront of its ‘Operation Akarsh’ campaign in Telangana. The BJP also will leave no stone unturned to gain control of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the coming elections.