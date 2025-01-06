BJP plans to engineer defections in BRS, pave way for bypolls?

HYDERABAD: Speculations are rife in the Telangana political circles about possible by-elections to some Assembly constituencies in the state before the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The political circles are abuzz with questions as to which party is planning this, who is the mastermind behind the strategy, and the purpose of it.

Sources in the BJP, particularly from its Delhi circles, indicate that the party will turn its full attention to Telangana after Delhi Assembly elections and local body polls in Telangana.

The saffron party as part of its strategy to capture power in the state in the next Assembly elections is said to be making its moves. Its victory in eight Lok Sabha seats in the state has bolstered its confidence and now it has set its sights on wresting Telangana.

The sources stated that the Delhi BJP circles want to open doors to MLAs from the BRS in the event of party working president KT Rama Rao is arrested in connection with the Formula-E race case.

The BJP leaders plan to further strengthen the party base in the state by asking the pink party MLAs, particularly those from Hyderabad, to join their ranks and contest byelections. This, the sources said, will help the saffron party maintain momentum over the next four years.

Enhancing party’s image

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar time and again said that the BJP would welcome into its fold MLAs either from BRS or Congress only if they resign from the Assembly before switching loyalty assumes significance in this contest.