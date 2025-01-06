Congress government adopting diversionary tactics: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that Congress government was trying to divert people’s attention from its failure to implement the six guarantees.

In view of the recent announcement made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the Rythu Bharosa implementation, the MoS said Congress government currently owes Rs 18,000 per acre to 70 lakh farmers of Telangana.

He demanded that the government give clarity on whether it would release Rs 12,600 crore pending Rythu Bharosa dues to farmers on January 26.

Addressing the media at the state party office here, Sanjay underscored that Congress was yet to fulfil the promises it made during the 2023 Assembly elections, including those made to women, unemployed youth, students and senior citizens.

He also criticised the government for not releasing funds for Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement schemes.

“TSIIC lands were mortgaged to get Rs 10,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa payments this time,” he claimed and questioned how the government plans to make Rythu Bharosa payments going forward.