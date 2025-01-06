Lite byte|Minister’s wife calling the shots!

A minister’s wife issuing orders to an IAS officer to clear files! Yes, you heard it right. The said lady is believed to be making calls to the officer posted in her husband’s office on a daily basis, giving directions vis-a-vis clearing of files. Fed up with her frequent instructions, the babu reportedly preferred to ignore her calls one day, probably assuming it will discourage her from making any further calls. But the enraged minister’s wife called up another IAS officer working in the same office to first enquire as to why his colleague was not picking her phone before hurling choicest of abuses against him. Embarrassingly for the babu in question, the conversation took place in his presence. Then the bureaucrat poured out his woes in front of his colleague, explaining how he is being harassed on a daily basis to clear files.

A funeral and a family vacation

Though several ministers from Telangana recently travelled to New Delhi to attend former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s last rites, a few of their Cabinet colleagues were conspicuous by their absence. When asked about their absence during a media interaction, one of the attendees reportedly made a snide remark, stating that a minister went on a family vacation. Curiously, the said minister was very much in the state, attending some government programmes. This comment, as expected, further deepened the wedge between the two ministers, who have a long-standing rivalry.

Lured into welfare debate trap

By organising the BC Mahasabha at Indira Park last Friday, BRS MLC K Kavitha has managed to achieve two objectives — projecting herself as a leader who stands and fights for the rights of the downtrodden, and strengthening her position within the pink party. But, consciously or unconsciously, she also succeeded in drawing the ruling party leaders, including the ministers, into discussion on the BC welfare. This can be gauged from the fact that a number of Congress leaders tried to counter Kavitha’s allegations throughout the day even while criticising the former MP and her party for not raising the issues of BCs during their 10-year rule.