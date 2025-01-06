PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate terminal of Charlapalli railway station today

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second entrance of the Charlapalli railway station and a new railway terminal through video remote link on Monday.

The station, built at a cost of Rs 413 crore, was earlier to be inaugurated on December 28 but postponed following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The station, located in the eastern part of Hyderabad, is expected not only to reduce the congestion at other railway terminals in the twin city area, but also be useful for passengers from the eastern part of the city. The second entrance and the new railway terminal at Charlapalli have been constructed with modern features to accommodate the influx of passengers.

A spacious coach depot has also been constructed in the station for the maintenance of trains. It also has a capacity to handle daily maintenance (mechanical, electrical and under-gear checking, cleaning of coaches) for 15 pairs of trains. The redeveloped station has been provided with four additional high-level platforms and the existing five platforms have been extended to their full length.