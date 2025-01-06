Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy unveiled

HYDERABAD: With an aim to achieve an additional 20,000 MW of renewable energy and storage capacity by 2030, the state government has unveiled “Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy”.

The policy aims to drive substantial economic growth, attracting investments of Rs 1.98 lakh crore and creating 1.14 lakh jobs over the next decade.

According to sources, the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy approved the policy on Saturday.

The policy highlights the promotion of floating solar projects to maximise the use of Telangana reservoirs. It specifies that water bodies may be allotted to state and central public sector units (PSUs) and joint ventures between them. It stated: “If DISCOMs do not utilise the power generated, reservoir spaces may be leased for third-party or private use at a one-time rate of Rs 1 lakh per acre for 25 years or the project’s operational life, whichever is earlier.”

Rooftop solar installations will also be encouraged on government schools, buildings and Indiramma houses. SHGs will be encouraged to set up distributed solar plants of 500KW to 2 MW.

The policy offered major incentives for renewable energy projects including: 100% reimbursement of stamp for land purchased for solar, wind, pumped storages, BESS and other renewable energy projects and capital subsidy will be provided on the Fixed Capital Investment (FCI) which will be disbursed over five years from the commercial operation date.