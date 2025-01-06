Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee to hold crucial PAC meeting on January 8

HYDERABAD: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the highest decision making body of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), is set to convene on January 8.

The PAC meeting assumes significance as AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will be attending the meeting to guide the state unit in shaping the party’s future course of action in the state.

The PAC comes close on the heels of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the top decision-making body of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

During the PAC gathering, Venugopal is expected to brief the TPCC leadership on the key decisions taken by the CWC, particularly regarding the revamp of the party structure at various levels.

This aligns with the ongoing restructuring process within the Telangana Congress following the recent appointment of B Mahesh Kumar Goud as TPCC president.

Despite the PAC’s regular meetings since its formation in December 2022, this will be the first time that the AICC general secretary will be attending a session.