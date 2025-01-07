Bharosa delights farmers but not opposition, says Gutha Sukender Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday said that farmers were happy with the government’s announcement on implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme but not the opposition parties.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender lauded thegovernment for enhancing the crop input subsidy despite the “financial distress” the state is in.

Sukender expressed concerns over political leaders using unparliamentary language. Indirectly referring to the language BRS working president KT Rama Rao used while on his way to ACB office, he said that the people will not accept educated persons using such foul language.

Meanwhile, Sukender also appreciated the state government for expediting irrigation projects being constructed on Krishna river, while stating that it would benefit lakhs of farmers in the erstwhile Nalgonda district and surrounding areas.

He also lauded the government for taking a decision to renaming the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) after former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy. “Jaipal Reddy played a crucial role in the formation of Telangana state,” he said.

However, the Council chairman declined to comment on any of the ongoing political issues, including the Formula-E case.

In a lighter vein, Sukender said that he comes from a background of bullock carts and he has no idea about Formula-E cars.