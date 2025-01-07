Case against KTR driven by political vendetta: BRS MLC Kavitha

ADILABAD: Accusing the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of targeting opposition leaders with ulterior political motives, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filing a case against BRS working president KT Rama Rao was “driven by vendetta”.

Addressing the media during her tour of Asifabad district, she said “this kind of intimidation tactics won’t deter the BRS leaders from continuing their fight against the government for the sake of people’s rights”. During the day, the former Nizamabad MP, along MLA Anil Jadhav, offered tributes Adivasis and other tribals, who sacrificed their lives while fighting for their rights, at the Indravelli Martyrs’ Memorial.

Kavitha slammed the Congress government for failing Telangana farmers, women, and marginalised communities. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy betrayed farmers by reducing the Rythu Bharosa amount from Rs 15,000 per acre, which his party promised before elections, to Rs 12,000,” she said.

“The BRS workers are staging protests across the state over this issue. That’s why the government is filing false cases,” she said.

Provides Rs 2L aid to kin of deceased student

Meanwhile, Kavitha, along with Asifabad MLA Kova Lakshmi, extended solidarity to the family of a girl student, Shailaja, who tragically died after consuming contaminated food at the Wankidi ashram school.

Kavitha expressed her grief over the girl’s demise and provided `2 lakh financial assistance to the grieving family.