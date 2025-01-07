CM Revanth Reddy, Owaisi unite for Hyderabad development ahead of GHMC polls

HYDERABAD: Indicating a change in the political dynamics ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday declared that he would work with the AIMIM for the all-round development of Hyderabad.
“We will move forward with the MIM for the development of Hyderabad. We are ready to work with everyone for the development of Hyderabad. We pursue politics only during the elections. Development must become a people’s movement,” Revanth said after inaugurating the second-longest Zoo Park-Aramghar flyover in the presence of AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and others.
The state government has decided to name the flyover after former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his selfless services to the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Asad talked about jail and promises, leading many to speculate whether he was referring to a certain former minister.
“A media friend told me that Revanth Reddy did not forget a person who cooked for him in jail. Revanth Reddy is not someone who would forget people,” Asad said.
“It’s a good thing not to forget the friends one makes in jail. Politicians are often jailed. Experiencing jail will open your eyes to new things. Every leader should go to jail at least once. I was a guest of the Chandrababu Naidu regime for 50 days in 1998. I am optimistic that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will not forget the promises he made to the people. We are hopeful that he continues to thrive, reach new peaks in his political career’’ the AIMIM supremo said.
Asad heaps praises on Revanth for laying stone for Old City Metro
At a meeting earlier, Asad heaped praises on the chief minister. He said that the AIMIM had been pushing for Metro Rail for the Old City. “As many as five chief ministers — N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, K Rosaiah, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao — came and went but did not concentrate on the Metro Rail. However, Revanth Reddy laid the foundation for the Old City Metro,” Asad said.
Earlier, the chief minister stressed on the need to undertake projects like Metro Phase-II, Musi rejuvenation and Regional Ring Road (RRR) for the development of Hyderabad. “I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction the funds required. We will fight for these projects casting politics aside,” Revanth said.
He opined that Telangana will develop further once work on the RRR is completed. “Metro Rail expansion and Musi rejuvenation projects are not only meant for the development of Hyderabad city but to ensure long-term environment sustainability and an answer to climate crises. This is not an Old City but the original city and original Hyderabad. The state government will take up the construction of a cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank on the lines of Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge and develop it as the most attractive tourist spot,” Revanth promised.
‘’We are prepared to provide required funds for the development and the responsibility of completing the work lies with the public representatives. A meeting with MIM MLAs will be held soon to discuss various developmental works in the city. Foundation stone for the construction of Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal will be laid soon,” he added.
Revanth recalled that the last Nizam constructed Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs to address drinking water needs of Hyderabad. “We are drafting “Vision 2050” in which we are focusing on providing drinking water to the city for the next few decades in a sustainable manner,” he stated.
He recalled that the PVNR Expressway, the longest flyover in Telangana, was built by former chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy during the previous Congress regime. “The present Congress government constructed the second-longest flyover in record time in the city to ease traffic congestion. It is proof of the focus the Congress government under Revanth is placing on urban development and re-imagination of the capital as part of mission HyderabadRising,” he said.
Expressing confidence that the Old City Metro Rail project would be completed by 2028, Asad said that the Manmohan Singh flyover was delayed due to lack of funds and picked up after he took up the issue with the chief minister.
MIM Floor Leader in Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the chief minister to provide adequate funds for the development of the Old City.