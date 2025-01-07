CM Revanth Reddy, Owaisi unite for Hyderabad development ahead of GHMC polls

HYDERABAD: Indicating a change in the political dynamics ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday declared that he would work with the AIMIM for the all-round development of Hyderabad.

“We will move forward with the MIM for the development of Hyderabad. We are ready to work with everyone for the development of Hyderabad. We pursue politics only during the elections. Development must become a people’s movement,” Revanth said after inaugurating the second-longest Zoo Park-Aramghar flyover in the presence of AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and others.

The state government has decided to name the flyover after former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his selfless services to the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad talked about jail and promises, leading many to speculate whether he was referring to a certain former minister.

“A media friend told me that Revanth Reddy did not forget a person who cooked for him in jail. Revanth Reddy is not someone who would forget people,” Asad said.

“It’s a good thing not to forget the friends one makes in jail. Politicians are often jailed. Experiencing jail will open your eyes to new things. Every leader should go to jail at least once. I was a guest of the Chandrababu Naidu regime for 50 days in 1998. I am optimistic that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will not forget the promises he made to the people. We are hopeful that he continues to thrive, reach new peaks in his political career’’ the AIMIM supremo said.

Asad heaps praises on Revanth for laying stone for Old City Metro

At a meeting earlier, Asad heaped praises on the chief minister. He said that the AIMIM had been pushing for Metro Rail for the Old City. “As many as five chief ministers — N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, K Rosaiah, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao — came and went but did not concentrate on the Metro Rail. However, Revanth Reddy laid the foundation for the Old City Metro,” Asad said.