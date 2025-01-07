ED grills MP Vijayasai for over six hours in Kakinada Port case

HYDERABAD: YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the Kakinada Sea Port Limited case.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against him based on the FIR, the AP CID had issued in the case. The central probe agency summoned him in connection with the allegation of forceful acquisition of shares of Karnati Venkateswar Rao worth `3,600 Crores.

The agency questioned Vijayasai Reddy for almost six hours in the Hyderabad Zonal Unit located in Basheerbagh. It asked about 25 questions related to the Kakinada Sea Port Limited. After the enquiry, the YSRCP MP, addressing the media, said that the agency investigated the Kakinada Sea Port matter. He said that the agency recorded his statement and inquired into the allegations based on the complaint filed by KV Rao.

He said that he did not know about KV Rao and had no connection with him. The agency questioned him about the calls from his mobile to KV Rao and he said he never called KV Rao.

The MP said that he requested the agency to confront KV Rao in his presence and also conveyed a message to Rao to visit Tirumala and swear on God on the allegations he had made. He also said that he was ready to face any punishment if he had done anything wrong.

He said that the agency inquired about his relations with Sarath Chandra Reddy and clarified that he is his relative. He stated that he informed the ED that if KV Rao’s complaint turned out to be false, he will file a civil and criminal suit against him. He said that the agency also questioned him about any relations he had with Vikranth Reddy.

He said that he had no financial dealings with him. He said that ED inquired about the financial transactions related to Sandur Power Company about 22 years ago and explained that it is not possible to provide details about transactions which took place years ago.