Even PM Kisan scheme has conditions, says Congress MP Chamala

HYDERABAD: Countering Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay over his remarks on Rythu Bharosa implementation, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday said that even the Centre has placed several conditions for extending the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to farmers.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, he said: “The BJP-led NDA government released about Rs 58,000 crore in 2022-23 for farmers across the country. But the Telangana government disbursed almost the same amount to its farmers during that period.”

The Bhongir MP said it is Mocking Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy as well as Bandi Sanjay for criticising Rythu Bharosa, he said that the Centre provides Rs 6,000 per acre whereas the Congress government in the state has resolved to give Rs 12,000 per acre per year.

He also slammed the BRS leaders for criticising the Congress government, stating: “BRS provided a total of Rs 85,000 crore input subsidy to farmers in 10 years. But the Congress government provided Rs 53,000 assistance in just one year.”