Man, girl die in car fire; police suspect suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Two persons, an adult man and a minor girl, were charred to death after their car caught fire in Ghanpur under the Ghatkesar police station limits around 5.10 pm on Monday.
The victims, identified as Sriram and the girl, were residents of Narapally. They are believed to have been in a relationship, according to a “suicide note” sent by Sriram to his brother. Visuals from the scene showed the Ertiga car completely engulfed in flames.
A senior officer from the Ghatkesar police station told TNIE that the incident appears to be a case of suicide. “Based on the preliminary inquiry, it looks like a suicide as a note has been recovered. However, the possibility of an accident cannot be ruled out, and further investigation will be conducted,” the officer said.
Excerpts from the note revealed that Sriram alleged that they were being blackmailed by a relative of the girl, by threatening to expose their relationship before their families if the duo did not meet his monetary demands. The note stated that they had already paid `1.35 lakh to the blackmailer.
The police official added that a case would be registered based on complaints from the families of the victims.
MAN FINDS WIFE DEAD BY SUICIDE, HANGS SELF
SANGAREDDY: A techie couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves at their residence in Sridham Hills of Bandhamkommu within Ameenpur police station limits.
The incident took place on Sunday evening, police said. According to Sub-Inspector K Someshwari, the couple — Sandeep (36) and Keerthi (34) — are survived by a three-year-old daughter and a year-old son. “The couple frequently argued on petty issues.
On Sunday, when Sandeep came home after dropping the kids at his parent’s house, he found that Keerthi had locked herself in the room,” the SI said, adding, “Despite repeated knocks, Keerthi did not respond to her husband, prompting him to break the door open. He was shocked to see that his wife had hanged herself after which Sandeep ended his own life the same way.”
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)