Man, girl die in car fire; police suspect suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Two persons, an adult man and a minor girl, were charred to death after their car caught fire in Ghanpur under the Ghatkesar police station limits around 5.10 pm on Monday.

The victims, identified as Sriram and the girl, were residents of Narapally. They are believed to have been in a relationship, according to a “suicide note” sent by Sriram to his brother. Visuals from the scene showed the Ertiga car completely engulfed in flames.

A senior officer from the Ghatkesar police station told TNIE that the incident appears to be a case of suicide. “Based on the preliminary inquiry, it looks like a suicide as a note has been recovered. However, the possibility of an accident cannot be ruled out, and further investigation will be conducted,” the officer said.

Excerpts from the note revealed that Sriram alleged that they were being blackmailed by a relative of the girl, by threatening to expose their relationship before their families if the duo did not meet his monetary demands. The note stated that they had already paid `1.35 lakh to the blackmailer.

The police official added that a case would be registered based on complaints from the families of the victims.