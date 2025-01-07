Revenue officials thwart illegal grabbing of 300 acres in Telangana

SIDDIPET: Officials of the Revenue department prevented the grabbing of up to 300 acres of land in Ameenpur mandal of Patancheru. Noting that Ameenpur is one of the costliest mandals in the district, sources said several unidentified persons were attempting to grab the lands here by building fences around them.

“There are 625 acres of government land in Bommanakunta village of the mandal. Some persons, using the name of a senior politician, erected fences around 300 acres some of which was already sold,” the sources revealed.

Upon learning about it Sangareddy Collector Valluri Kranthi alerted the revenue officials and directed them to remove the fence immediately. Following this, the officials reached the spot and removed it using heavy machines.

“We have taken steps to remove fencing surrounding the governmnet land and save it. In part, the police were asked to monitor the area during the nights and holidays to prevent any illegal occupations and constructions,” the collector told TNIE.

This apart, about five decades ago the Revenue department issued Occupancy Rights Certificate (ORC) to about 356 farmers. However, the government took back the lands after it was learnt that some farmers were not tilling it.

When all the farmers approached the court, it said that ORCs of 242 farmers were genuine. Even after that, the farmers were not shown borders of their lands, an official informed.

Exploiting the opportunity to grab the vacant lands, some persons executed sale deeds with the farmers.